Robert Aramayo shocks BAFTA crowd with Best Actor win

Robert Aramayo stunned fans with a surprise Best Actor triumph at the BAFTA Awards 2026 on Sunday night, February 22, 2026.

Game of Thrones star appeared to be shocked after he was announced as the Best Actor in a Leading Role category at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

At the star-studded ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the British actor was named as the winner of the Best Actor award, outperforming seasoned actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothée Chalamet, Jesse Plemons, and Michael B. Jordan to clinch the prize for his role in I Swear.

Directed by Kirk Jones, Aramayo starred as John Davidson, a Scottish man with severe Tourette syndrome.

Upon receiving the award, he told the audience in a tearful tone, “I absolutely can’t believe it, I can’t believe that I’m looking at people like you (Leonardo DiCaprio), in the same category as you, never mind that I’m stood here.”

“I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away.”

Aramyo then thanked the director, Jones, and campaigner, Davidson, before narrating a story about Hawke from his time in drama school.

“When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard and he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviors.”

The 33-year-old actor further reflected, “And it had a really great impact on everyone in that room. So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan.”

Aramayo finished by saying, “OK, I’m going to stop talking now. Thank you so so so so much.”

Earlier in the ceremony, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor also bagged the EE Rising Star Award, which is chosen by viewers.