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Once Upon a Farm Tractor wheels recall: Everything parents need to know

FDA warns of potentially fatal choking hazard in Once Upon a Farm Tractor toddler bars

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 31, 2026

Once Upon a Farm Tractor wheels recall: Everything parents need to know
Once Upon a Farm Tractor wheels recall: Everything parents need to know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers not to buy or serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler soft-baked bars, citing a potentially fatal choking hazard.

The advisory, issued October 30, 2026, covers all flavours, quantities, varieties, lot codes, and expiration dates.

According to the FDA, several reports describe toddlers aged 1.5 to 2.5 years suffering “complete airway obstruction with the inability to breathe” after eating the product.

When chewed, the bars reportedly form a “dry, sticky mass” that standard choking interventions, including back blows and the Heimlich manoeuvre, may fail to dislodge. Some incidents required emergency response intervention and hospital observation.

The product is sold nationwide online and at major retailers including Costco, Target and Walmart, and may also be available through Amazon and other third-party vendors. The recalled varieties include Apple, Sweet Potato and Spinach; Strawberry, Pumpkin and Beet; and Banana, Pumpkin and Cauliflower.

The FDA said it informed the company of the adverse event reports, and Once Upon a Farm has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall. Consumers are advised to throw the product away immediately and not to open or use it. Retailers have been told to stop selling the bars.

In a statement, the company said: “We know that parents place their trust in us every time they buy one of our products. We fell short of that, and that is why we are taking these aggressive actions.”

Once Upon a Farm is offering full refunds for products returned to the place of purchase, or consumers can contact [email protected].

The FDA urged anyone experiencing choking to call emergencies if first aid measures fail, and encouraged consumers to report complaints through its Industry and Consumer Assistance portal. 

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