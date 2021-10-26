T20 World Cup: de Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take the knee

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
AFP

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. — ICC/File
  • Skipper Bavuma says wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable due to "personal reasons".
  • "My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion," the star cricketer says.
  • South Africa's cricket board insists "all players are expected to follow the directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup".

DUBAI: Star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock on Tuesday withdrew from South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies "for personal reasons" after the country's cricket board ordered players to take the knee.

The gesture is symbolic of support for a global movement in opposition to racism in sport. 

Skipper Temba Bavuma said the wicketkeeper-batsman, a former national captain, had made himself unavailable due to "personal reasons" in their crucial Super 12 match in Dubai.

The decision raised eyebrows as de Kock, 28, had previously refused to take part in the anti-racism gesture that has become a regular feature at most sporting events.

Related items

"The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board on Monday evening unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by 'taking the knee' prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches," said a CSA statement.

"Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.

"After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA's history."

De Kock refused to take a knee in South Africa's Test series in the West Indies earlier this year.

Meanwhile, South Africa cricket chiefs said Tuesday they had noted "the personal decision" of Quinton de Kock not to take the knee at the World Cup.

However, they insisted "all players are expected to follow the directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup".

"The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps," said a CSA statement.

'My own opinion'

"My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion," de Kock said while commenting on the matter.

"It's everyone's decision. No one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things."

Eoin Morgan's England took the knee along with the West Indies on day one of the ongoing World Cup and India and Pakistan followed in their key clash on Sunday.

The South Africans playing in Tuesday's game took the knee before the start of the game.

"A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us," CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said.

"Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism."

The statement further added, "Cricket is the second most watched sport globally and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, being held in the UAE and Oman, is the ideal platform for the Proteas to highlight the national resolve to heal the divisions of the past."

De Kock is one of his country's star players and a regular choice across all three formats of the game

He has made over 10,000 international runs and was briefly captain of the Test side before stepping down earlier this year.

When South Africa played the West Indies in St Lucia in June, only six of the 11 players in the starting line-up took a knee.

'No division'

Others, including captain Dean Elgar, stood with right fists raised. De Kock stood with his hands behind his back.

However, black fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who played in that game, insisted the team remained united.

"It's not fair for me to speak for other people, everyone's entitled to their own choices in life. I've been very clear on my stance," he said.

"In terms of the team, there is no division at all. We play for South Africa which is all we are trying to do as players."

In August this year, South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned after apparent disagreements with under-pressure head coach Mark Boucher.

Nkwe's resignation came against a backdrop of widespread criticism of Boucher following revelations made at hearings into racism in South African cricket.

The criticism intensified when black former players alleged they were not made to feel welcome in the national team environment during the period in which Boucher was a prominent member of the team.

Former spin bowler Paul Adams said he was racially abused during fines meetings presided over by Boucher.

Boucher later apologised for "any offensive conduct, real or perceived" brought to light during hearings.

