T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

A security officer holds down an Afghan fan after the Pakistan-Afghanistan clash. Photo: AFP
A security officer holds down an Afghan fan after the Pakistan-Afghanistan clash. Photo: AFP

  • "It's always a good game against Pakistan, but this should remain as a game," says Rashid Khan. 
  • Rashid Khan requests fans to "stay cool and calm and enjoy the game". 
  • Pakistan play against Afghanistan tomorrow. 

Former Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan Thursday appealed to fans of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to remain calm when the two teams collide in their first T20 World Cup clash tomorrow (Friday).

The last time Afghanistan and Pakistan played against each other in a World Cup match, Pakistan had won the nail-biting thriller. However, fans from both teams collided inside and outside the stadium, thrashing each other. 

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid played in that 50-over World Cup game at a packed Headingley in Leeds in 2019.

"Definitely it's always a good game against Pakistan, but this should remain as a game," he said in a statement. 

He requested fans to "stay cool and calm and enjoy the game", adding that whatever transpired between fans during the last World Cup clash should not happen again. 

Rashid claimed four wickets and fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took five as Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup in style, bowling out Scotland for just 60 in reply to their mammoth 190-4.

However, tensions could cause violence in the stadium and outside, as both teams remain undefeated in the tournament so far and are chasing a place in the semi-finals of the mega-event. 

Rashid said that the squad is trying just to focus on the tournament.

"We have only the World Cup in mind, we're playing five games and we need to win three games," said the 23-year-old.

"We don't think about what's happening. We don't think about what happened in the past. That is something which is not in our hands, it is not in our control.

"We shouldn't think about it, we don't want extra pressure on us. As a team, we're just focusing on this World Cup to get better and better."

Afghanistan smashed 11 sixes and 13 boundaries in their rout of Scotland in Sharjah.

Rashid, however, said his team was not chasing a mindset to hit big sixes, adding that it is important for a team to adjust itself according to any wicket. 

"I think we need to play good cricket. It's not about getting too many sixes. These grounds are very hard to hit sixes. The wickets are not as good to hit the sixes."

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow
Pak vs Afg: 'Afghanistan has world class spinners, but we have plans against them,' Saqlain Mushtaq says

Pak vs Afg: 'Afghanistan has world class spinners, but we have plans against them,' Saqlain Mushtaq says

T20 World Cup: Despite humiliating loss to Pakistan, Sehwag makes bold prediction about India

T20 World Cup: Despite humiliating loss to Pakistan, Sehwag makes bold prediction about India

'Deadly bowling’: Haris Rauf's glorious four wickets are the new talk of town

'Deadly bowling’: Haris Rauf's glorious four wickets are the new talk of town
Aus vs SL: Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being hit by ball

Aus vs SL: Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being hit by ball
Ind vs NZ: Kiwis expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash

Ind vs NZ: Kiwis expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash

Latest

view all