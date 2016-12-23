Print Story
Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan: Italian media

Anis Amri, the suspect behind attack in a Berlin market that killed 12 people. Photo:BKA/EPA

ROME: The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

Italy´s interior minister Marco Minniti has announced a press conference for 10.45 am (0945 GMT).

According to the reports, the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped in his car around 3am for what was a routine identity check. He pulled out a pistol and shootout ensued in which he was shot.

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday´s attack which left 12 people dead.

He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011. Shortly after his arrival he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee centre.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

