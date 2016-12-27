Boxer Amir Khan planning comeback with big wins after injury

Amir Khan planning his ring comeback with big wins for 2017 as he recovers from two hand surgeries.

Former world champion Amir Khan (31-4, 19KOs) and UK’s youngest Olympian to win a medal is in discussions with his management team to plan his ring return in April 2017. Amir started his fight boot camp with Coach Virgil in San Francisco on December 19th.

Amir moved up in weight to 155-pounds to challenge Canelo for the WBC middleweight world title in May.

The loss to Canelo was not the sole reason for Khan's inactivity. He had surgery on his right hand, twice, to fix an old injury that's been getting worse over the years.

“My hand is healing well, I’m just getting used to punching again. I’ve used it in a couple of sessions and now it’s about building my confidence. I feel a difference when I punch, the hand feels more secure. I remember when it used to be weak and I couldn’t punch without getting a sharp pain," Khan.

"I want to go out on a high. You’re always one fight away from losing and maybe Bernard should have packed it in when he knew he was getting that bit older. But he took that one last fight," Khan said.

Khan hasn't fought on home soil in four years. Khan won a very close decision over Julio Diaz back in April of 2013, in a fight which took place in Sheffield.

0



0





