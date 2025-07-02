South Africa bag convincing win in first Test against Zimbabwe

South African players celebrate during their Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 1, 2025. — Facebook@CricketSouthAfrica

BULAWAYO: South Africa secured a thumping 328-run win in the first Test against Zimbabwe courtesy of debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s record-shattering century, followed by Corbin Bosch’s all-round brilliance.

Chasing a daunting 537-run target, in the first Test of the two-match series, the home side’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 208 runs.

Zimbabwe resumed their pursuit from 32-1 through opener Prince Masvaure and Nick Welch (0) and got off to a worst possible start as Bosch dismissed the number three batter on the first delivery of the day.

First-innings centurion Sean Williams then joined Masvaure for a brief 32-run partnership after the early blow.

Williams dominated the stand by scoring a quickfire 26 off 18 deliveries before Bosch got him caught behind.

Zimbabwe then lost three more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 82-6, needing a further 455 runs.

Following the slump, skipper Craig Ervine and Wellington Masakadza attempted to launch a recovery by putting together 83 runs for the sixth wicket.

Momentum-filled Bosch broke the crucial partnership by getting rid of Ervine, who scored 49 off 77 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.

Masakadza, on the other hand, was involved in a meagre eight-run partnership with Vincent Masekesa (3) before being ultimately removed by Codi Yusuf.

He remained the top scorer for Zimbabwe in the run chase with 57 off 92 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries.

Zimbabwe’s number 10 Blessing Muzarabani was the other notable run-getter as he remained unbeaten with a gutsy 32 off 29 deliveries, comprising four fours and two sixes.

Bosch was the standout bowler for South Africa in the second innings, taking five wickets for 43 runs in 12 overs, followed by Yusuf with three, while Keshav Maharaj and Dewald Brevis made one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, debutant wicketkeeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius was adjudged the Player of the Match for his monumental 153 in the first innings, which helped South Africa pile 418-9.

In response, Zimbabwe could muster 251 despite a valiant century from Williams as Wiaan Mulder’s four-wicket haul dismantled their batting unit.

Mulder then showcased his batting prowess in the second innings and scored an anchoring century at number three, which was pivotal in helping South Africa to set a mammoth total.