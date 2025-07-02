Asia Cup 2025 likely to commence on Sept 5: report

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during a ICC Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

As cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the schedule of Asia Cup 2025, it has come to light that the tournament is likely to commence on September 5 with the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India due on September 7 in Dubai, a report published in Times of India claimed on Wednesday.

Apart from the September 7 group stage match, the two arch-rivals are likely to again take on each other on September 14 in a Super Four fixture — as per the initial schedule.

The media reports come as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) — which is said to have almost finalised the 17-day window for the tournament — is expected to unveil a schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 in the first week of July, as this key development shows a shift from previous uncertainty driven by India-Pakistan tensions.

The upcoming tournament is likely to be held under a hybrid model, similar to the 2023 edition.

The UAE continues to remain the frontrunner to host the tournament, although there is also some discussion around staging it in a hybrid format, the report said.

While India is the designated host this time, the ACC had earlier decided that when it is India or Pakistan's turn to host the Asia Cup, the tournament would be held in a neutral venue — for understandable reasons, it added.

In 2023, Pakistan was the official host, but due to political tensions, India opted to play all of its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid hosting arrangement.

Therefore, the tournament is expected to be held entirely in the UAE or follow a hybrid model once again, with six teams confirmed to participate being Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE.

As per the Times of India, the final of the tournament will take place on September 21.