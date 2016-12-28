Bilawal, Zardari's decision to join parliament draws mixed reaction

KARACHI: Politicians have shown mixed reactions to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari’s decision to join the parliament.

In a rally held to mark the ninth death anniversary of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday, Bilawal and Zardari announced that they will contest by-elections from Sukkur and Larkana, strongholds of the PPP.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Muhammad Zubair welcomed their decision saying that the PPP does not do politics of divide and rule. “We are in touch with PPP. We can always talk over our issues,” he said, speaking at morning show Geo Pakistan.

Meanwhile Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who has allied with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in its protest against the government, said, “The PPP has no leadership. Khursheed Shah and Nawaz Sharif are on the same page.”

He added that if the PPP announces street agitation against the government PTI will join them.

