Minister urges authorities to boost facilitation of Pakistani diaspora in UAE

Awn Chaudhry leads delegation to Pakistan House in UAE to meet local business leaders

December 13, 2025

Members of the Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State Awn Chaudhry and UAE officials pose for the picture. — Geo.tv
Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Awn Chaudhry has urged the concerned authorities to boost the services and facilitation for the Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates.

The minister, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa and Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Muhammad Afzal Bhatti, held meetings with local Pakistani business leaders to discuss initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of the expatriate community.

During the interaction, the minister highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani mission in facilitating overseas Pakistanis and stressed the need to further enhance service delivery and support mechanisms for the diaspora.

The delegation reaffirmed the historic and enduring ties between Pakistan and the UAE, acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Pakistani community to both nations, and expressed sincere appreciation to the UAE government for its steadfast support and hospitality.

