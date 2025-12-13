Some 'conspiratorial elements' still trying to facilitate Imran's return to power: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing presser in Sialkot on December 13, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

Ex-ISI chief was “in charge of PTI project,” says Khawaja Asif.

Says Imran endangered country’s future during four-year rule.

Faiz masterminded Imran’s rise, opponents' victimisation: minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that some "conspiratorial elements" are still attempting to facilitate the return of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan to power.

Addressing a presser in Sialkot on Saturday, Asif said that the former premier engaged in political victimisation in collusion with now-convicted ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid during his tenure.

"All the victmisation was carried out through Faiz who would reportedly threaten Imran's political rivals. Faiz played a dangerous game with the country, benefiting both himself and Imran,” the defence minister asserted.



Asif said that the ex-spymaster was "in charge of the PTI project," adding that the PTI founder was brought to power through "manipulation and threats. The minister said that Hamid “masterminded” the entire process of bringing the PTI founder to power, imprisoning Nawaz Sharif, and jailing PML-N workers.

He added that during the four-year rule, Imran played with the country's future under the supervision of the former ISI chief.

"If their alliance had continued, who knows how much more damage could have been done. These people have acted against Pakistan, and it is necessary to bring them to account," Asif asserted.

Referring to Hamid’s conviction, Asif said that the past few days have witnessed unprecedented incidents, saying that the ex-ISI chief was not sentenced in a hurry. He said that the Field General Court Martial (FGCM), had sentenced Hamid after a trial spanning over 15 months.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations' statement, the former spymaster was tried and convicted on four counts: engaging in political activities; violation of the Official Secrets Act in a manner detrimental to state security; misuse of authority and government resources; and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

Asif said that the accountability process would also be extended to those hidden facilitators within bureaucracy and other institutions for their support of those actions."

The defence minister also blamed Imran and Hamid for the May 9 incident and described it as part of a "larger pattern of conspiracies." He said that the former ISI chief orchestrated the violence of May 9 for the benefit of the PTI founder.

"The planning and strategy behind May 9 came from Faiz Hamid, while the manpower involved was that of PTI," he said.

Asif said that military installations and memorials of martyrs were desecrated during the unrest, adding that the military that was targeted on May 9 later made the nation proud through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, elevating the country’s standing.



