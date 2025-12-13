Judicial body seeks mechanism to present detainee before magistrate within 24 hours

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi chairs 56th meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee at Supreme Court of Pakistan, December 13, 2025. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

NJPMC lauds govt steps to address enforced disappearances.

CJP Afridi chairs 56th meeting of top judicial committee.

Committee lauds LHC for deciding record number of cases.



The National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) on Saturday asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to present a mechanism to redress complaints about the non-production of detainees before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The development emerged during the 56th meeting of the committee, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, read a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

During its meeting, the NJPMC lauded the government for its "effective steps" to address the issue of enforced disappearances

The committee, during its 53rd meeting in July, had constituted a dedicated committee to formulate an institutional response to enforced disappearances.

At the time, it was said that committee on enforced disappearances will consider executive concerns communicated through the AGP.

Meanwhile, today's meeting also discussed other key policy issues, and reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The committee reviewed the recommendations of the sub-committee constituted to address protracted litigation and injunctive orders in commercial, revenue, and fiscal cases.

The sub-committee's report, highlighting key reforms, was shared with all the high courts for input, who endorsed it unanimously.

The NJPMC directed the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) directed to share the recommendations with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for implementation.

The committee lauded the disposal of 5,58,474 out of 12,53,425 cases of specified categories within the notified timeframe during the preceding quarter.

The top judicial committee showed special appreciation for the Lahore High Court for deciding record number of 465,455 cases in the notified categories.

The Peshawar High Court was also commended for the initiatives undertaken for prioritising inheritance cases and double docket regime.

The committee asked the high courts to dispose of the oldest succession cases up to the year 2019 within the 30 days, under intimation to LJCP.