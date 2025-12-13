Pakistan Army focused on countering internal, external threats: CDF Munir

CDF and COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with officers and soldiers at Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons on December 13, 2025. — ISPR

Army remains focused on internal, external challenges: CDF.

CDF Munir receives briefing on operational readiness: ISPR.

CDF Munir notes modern warfare demands agility, precision.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has reiterated the military's preparedness and commitment to deal with all challenges and ensuring national stability, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

"Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability," CDF Field Marshal Munir was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) during his visit to the Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons.

It said the CDF was briefed on the formation’s operational readiness and key initiatives aimed at strengthening combat preparedness at the Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir witnessed a field training exercise and an advanced simulator training facility, lauding the formation's high professional standards and overall state of readiness, the ISPR added.

Emphasising the significance of technological adaptability, the CDF noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making, ISPR added.



While interacting with officers and soldiers, CDF and COAS Field Marshal Munir lauded the personnel's high morale and steadfast commitment to national security, while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training.

The Ministry of Defence had last week issued an official notification for the appointment of Field Marshal Munir as the CDF.

The CDF — who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal earlier this year — will concurrently serve as Chief of Army Staff for five years.

COAS Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal — Pakistan's second and the first in more than six decades — following the country's resounding victory over India in the May war.

The establishment of the new military title, i.e., the CDF, follows President Zardari's assent on November 15 to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025, after their approval by parliament.

Under the amended provisions, Article 243, which governs the powers and responsibilities of a Field Marshal, will also apply to any General promoted to the rank.

Earlier this week, CDF and COAS Munir was presented a guard of honour at newly-established Defence Forces Headquarters (DHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Field Marshal Munir, on the occasion, warned India of a more "severe response" if it resorts to any aggression against Pakistan in the future.

Speaking on Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, the Field Marshal said that a clear message had been given to the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul.

Reiterating that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, the CDF warned that no one will be allowed to threaten the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, or test its resolve.

Field Marshal Munir also termed the fundamental change "historic", saying that it was necessary to further improve multi-domain operations under the unified system of the three forces — the army, the air force and the navy.