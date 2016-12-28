Khursheed Shah to stay Leader of Opposition

KARACHI: Khursheed Shah will continue performing duties as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided.

The decision came during the Central Executive Committee meeting headed by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“During the CEC meeting Asif Ali Zardari clarified that Khursheed Shah’s position is not in danger,” PPP leader Manzoor Wattoo said.

It has also been decided that the long march will begin from January 1, Wattoo said, after Bilawal arrives in Lahore.

