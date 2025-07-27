At least 80 official vehicles missing from KP livestock dept, finds audit

A representational image showing cars lined up in an open area. — Reuters/File

Vehicles bought for projects between 2007–2021.

Excise records show cars registered under DG.

Missing despite registration, not found in field.

PESHAWAR: An audit report has revealed that at least 80 government vehicles purchased for various livestock projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are missing from official records of the KP Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

The audit, conducted for the financial year 2023–24, found discrepancies between the vehicles declared by the department and the data obtained from the Excise Department.

While the department submitted a list of 97 vehicles, cross-checking revealed that 80 additional vehicles registered under the name of the Director General Livestock were neither listed in records nor physically present in field offices.

The missing vehicles include 1 Suzuki Bolan, 10 Wagon-Rs, 1 Toyota Gli, 9 Toyota Hilux, and 59 vehicles of unidentified type. The excise data reviewed spans from 2007 to 2021, suggesting that the scale of missing vehicles could be higher, as records post-2021 were not available.

According to the audit documents — a copy of which is available with Geo News, the vehicles may be in use by unauthorised persons, and the lapse occurred due to weak administrative controls within the department.

No formal reply was received when the issue was pointed out to the department in December 2024. Although a departmental accounts committee (DAC) meeting was requested via letter dated 8 January 2025, it was not convened by the time the audit report was finalised.

In light of the findings, the audit has recommended a special audit to trace the vehicles and determine responsibility.

Speaking to Geo News, Provincial Minister for Livestock Fazal Hakim confirmed that recovery letters have been issued and an inquiry committee has been formed under the supervision of the Secretary Livestock to investigate the matter.