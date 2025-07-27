Pakistan-US ties must not be viewed via China lens, says Dar after Rubio meeting

DPM and FM Ishaq Dar addresses Pakistani community during an event in New York, US on July 27, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

"We want the strongest relations with US," says FM Ishaq Dar.

DPM Dar highlights progress in political and economic fields.

Recalls govt's efforts to secure Dr Aafia Siddiqui's release.

Terming his recent interaction with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as cordial, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised that Pakistan-US ties "must not be viewed via the lens of China".

"We stress, and will continue to do so, that Pakistan-US relations must not be viewed via the lens of our relations with iron-clad brother China," FM Dar said during an interaction with the Pakistani community at the Pakistan Consulate in New York.

"We want the strongest relations with the US as well. This is the policy of our government under PM Shehbaz Sharif," he noted while referring to his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — the first meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in nine years.

The top diplomat's remarks are to be interpreted in light of the US-China trade tensions, where the two have slapped tariffs on each other's goods, and Islamabad's deep economic and military ties with Beijing and cooperation with Washington in the war against terror.

The rare high-level interaction between FM Dar and Secretary Rubio earlier this week came against the backdrop of improving relations between the two countries following a prolonged diplomatic chill.

There has been a visible thaw, marked by US President Donald Trump's warm reception for Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month.

In the 40-minute meeting with FM Dar, Secretary Rubio praised Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror and acknowledged the country's unmatched sacrifices in the war on terror and acknowledged the country’s constructive role in global and regional peace.

The meeting was held at the delegation level, with senior officials from both sides in attendance. The two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral ties, prospects for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, investment, counterterrorism, and regional peace.

Meanwhile, FM Dar appreciated President Trump’s role in de-escalating Pakistan-India tensions, calling his efforts commendable and accentuating that Islamabad sought deeper and more stable ties with Washington.

FM Dar is the second top Pakistani official to interact with the US leadership in recent days as before him, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir held a one-on-one meeting with President Trump during the Iran-Israel conflict.

Apart from the security cooperation between Pakistan and the US, the former is also seeking a trade deal with the latter with FM Dar saying that it would be reached "in a matter of days".

"I think we are very close to finalising a deal with the US. Our teams have been here in Washington, discussing, having virtual meetings, and a committee has been tasked by the prime minister to fine-tune now.

"It's not going to be months, not even weeks, I would say [just] days," FM Dar had stated while a discussion at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington previously.

Economic turnaround

Touching upon the country's economic indicators, the DPM said that the country was experiencing a significant positive boost in its standing on the world stage and that it had emerged from a period of isolation and was witnessing economic revival.

"We have made considerable progress, especially in political and economic fields, in the past three years, despite heavy odds — we are indeed a resilient nation, " he said at the same interactive session.

Underscoring Pakistan's ongoing economic recovery, Dar cited the successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, reduced inflation, and restored investor confidence, a fact the global credit rating agencies have acknowledged.

He reiterated the government's aspiration for Pakistan to join the ranks of G-20 economies.

"We saved the country from default. In a period of three years, economic indicators have improved. All international financial institutions recognise Pakistan's economic improvement," said Dar.

Highlighting key government initiatives, the FM briefed the community on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which streamlines investment procedures across priority sectors.

He also informed them that the government is actively working toward the early resumption of PIA flights to New York, after restoring routes to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Expressing appreciation for the contributions of the Pakistani-American community to both Pakistan and the US, acknowledging their vital role in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Pakistan's global image.

Efforts for Aafia Siddiqui's pardon

Reflecting on his session at the Atlantic Council, FM Dar said that a question was asked about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's incarceration.

"There is record about my dealings [for Aafia’s release] with the then US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2016, 2017. We tried our best.

"These things are not made public; they remain part of the national secret record.

"No one should tell us that nothing was done for Aafia. I spoke to [Antony] Blinken in 2016 for Aafia. We tried consular, legal and even forgiveness for Aafia," FM Dar noted.

Dr Aafia, a Pakistani neuroscientist, was indicted by a New York federal district court in 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault, stemming from an incident during an interview with the US authorities in Ghazni, Afghanistan — charges that she denied.

After 18 months in detention, she was tried and convicted in early 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison. She has since been imprisoned in the US.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also written a letter to former US president Joe Biden, seeking clemency for the Pakistani neuroscientist. However, the Democratic president did not grant her relief.



— With additional input from APP