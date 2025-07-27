 
Govt bans road travel to Iraq, Iran for Arbaeen amid security concerns

Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning following Ashura, sees millions of pilgrims travel to Iraq annually, many from Pakistan via land routes

Maryam Nawaz
July 27, 2025

Pilgrims gather as they commemorate Chehlum in Karbala, Iraq in this undated picture. — Reuters
  • Balochistan route closed for Arbaeen pilgrims.
  • Only air travel allowed to Iraq, Iran for Arbaeen.
  • PM orders more flights to support pilgrims.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns.

Each year, around 700,000 Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iran, particularly for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning following the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at the Battle of Karbala. 

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Balochistan government, and security agencies.

“This difficult decision has been made in the interest of public safety and national security,” Naqvi added.

However, the security czar confirmed that pilgrims would still be permitted to travel by air. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities to arrange additional flights to facilitate pilgrims in the coming days.

The development comes hours after Naqvi held a meeting with PM  Shehbaz in Islamabad. The premier directed the authorities to arrange special flights for the pilgrims.

In a similar decision in May this year, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance cooperation for religious pilgrims by keeping their shared border open 24 hours a day during the Islamic months of Muharram and Safar, including the period of Arbaeen. The agreement also includes an increase in flights and other facilitation measures, state-run APP reported.

The two countries agreed to increase the number of available flights for pilgrims and explore the possibility of sea travel to ease congestion at land crossings. 

Tehran also pledged to provide accommodation and meals for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Mashhad during the peak pilgrimage season.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

