Beggar writes letter to Sindh Police IG, complains against traffic police

KARACHI: A beggar wrote a letter to the Sindh Police IG complaining that traffic police in Saddar area allow only their ‘favoured’ beggars to beg in the area.

He adds that traffic police ask them to beg at less crowded areas where collecting money is difficult.

He says that traffic wardens have been stationed at the same intersection since years and that they should be transferred.

Elaborating he says that only one particular monkey-entertainer and his family can beg near the Farid Hotel.

Begging is punishable by up to three years in Pakistan, but police and lawyers say convictions are rare.

In 2011, the Lahore High Court ruled that the government should strictly enforce laws to discourage “professional beggary,” set up homes for the destitute and improve charity disbursements.

