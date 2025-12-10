 
Baba Vanga's 2026 prediction sparks global curiosity

Known as "Nostradamus of the Balkans," she is believed by followers to have foreseen major global events

By
Web Desk
|

December 10, 2025

Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga (late) seen in this undated image. — X@haber365
A new forecast linked to Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga is gaining significant attention on social media, with 2026 quickly approaching.

Often referred to as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," Baba Vanga is popularly believed by her followers to have foreseen several major global events, including the 9/11 attacks, major climate shifts, and economic turmoil.

She was born in 1911 and passed away in 1996.

Recent reports claim that Baba Vanga allegedly foresaw a major technological transformation in 2026. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to modern life, her prediction suggests that AI will further deepen its presence across various sectors.

Specialists suggest that such a shift could redefine workplaces, alter traditional business structures, and transform the way people live and interact with technology.

Baba Vanga — whose real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova — reportedly lost her vision at age 12 after being caught in a violent tornado.

Among the predictions her followers believe she made are the 9/11 attacks, the Kursk submarine tragedy, the rise of cyber warfare, and her claim that the 44th US president would be African American.

