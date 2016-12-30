Pakistan Stock Exchange ranks first in Asia, fifth globally

Related Stories Pakistan stock exchange registers yet another record-high

KARACHI: An eventful year for Pakistan Stock Exchange which came to an end on Friday with the 100-index being ranked fifth globally and number one in Asia.

The 100 Index gained 14,990 points during the year and closed at 47,806. But the handsome run was not the best in the world. Brazil’s IBOVESPA INDEX topped “the best performing indices” list for the year.

Yet PSX generated above average gains in the outgoing year 2016. Benchmark total return KSE-100 Index gained 46% (45% in US$ terms) in 2016 compared to last 10-year average return of 20%. Among Asian markets, Pakistan remained on top. Moreover it also remained No 1 in MSCI Frontier Markets.

A total number of 70 Billion shares exchange hand valuing Rs 2.83 trillion, Average volumes increased by 14% to RS 281 million whereas average value was up only 2% to Rs 11.6 billion in 2016.

