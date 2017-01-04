Police, protestors clash in Lahore

LAHORE: Police and protestors clashed on Lahore’s Ferozpur Road on Wednesday, forcing the law enforcers to resort to baton-charge.

According to our correspondent, three policemen got injured as the protesters retaliated and threw stones. 10 demonstrators were also taken into custody by police.

Police have deployed a large contingent in the affected areas. Traffic in different parts of the city has also been disrupted badly due to the ongoing situation.

Metro bus service of provincial capital was also suspended due to the clashes.

