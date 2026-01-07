At least five killed, 27 injured as Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Chakwal

Rescue workers inspect an overturned vehicle after an accident near Talagang on January 7, 2026. — Reporter

CHAKWAL: At least five people were killed and 27 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in the Dhok Pathan area of Chakwal district, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi when the driver reportedly lost control near a sharp bend, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and fall into a deep gorge.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene soon after the accident and launched the rescue operation. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Officials said that seven women are among the injured, and some of them are in serious condition.

Bus accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons, including driver negligence, road and weather conditions, etc.

In a similar accident that occurred in December 2025, at least 11 people were killed after a bus overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang.

The victims hailed from Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad, added the rescue officials.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.