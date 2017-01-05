Print Story
Two including police inspector shot dead in Karachi

Pakistan
KARACHI: Two people including a police official were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh.

According to police, police inspector Iqbal Mehmood was killed near Lal flats on Rashid Minhas road. Another police official and a civilian also sustained injuries in the incident.

According to SSP Investigation, Iqbal was investigating different cases related to anti-terrorism court.

SP Gulshan said that the police inspector was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident while the suspects were driving a car.

In a separate incident, a citizen was killed in port city’s Jamshed Road near Pardah Park. SP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani termed the incident as target-killing.

