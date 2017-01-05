Pakistani businessman robbed by taxi driver in India

Kolkata: A Pakistani businessman was allegedly robbed by a taxi driver while on a visit to India, The Times of India reported.

Lahore-based Khawar went to visit Kolkata on December 15 to attend a trade show and New Year celebrations.

According to the Indian newspaper, Khawar boarded a taxi from Kolkata's posh Elliot road to Science City and was befriended by the taxi driver named Khalid during the ride. He was then robbed at a deserted place by the taxi driver and his accomplices.

Khawar was robbed of PKR 1.40 lakh, 10,000 Indian rupees and USD 400, as per his complaint to the police. He added that some women also showed up at the spot and abused him.

Police have started investigation based on the taxi driver’s mobile number. Khawar was not able to provide the taxi’s registration number.

