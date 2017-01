Related Stories Pakistani wrestler heading to WWE

Mustafa Ali, an American wrestler of Pakistani origin after defeating his Israeli opponent has returned to his hometown of Chicago.

"In a highly competitive match," as World Wrestling Entertainment reported, Ali outclassed Noam Dar with his special tactical moves.

Israeli-Scottish wrestler Noam Dar and Ali put on a show of speed and agility on WWE 205 Live Wednesday, with Ali executing an Inverted 450 Splash for the win.

