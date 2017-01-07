Professor, poet and activist Salman Haider goes missing from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Salman Haider, poet, human rights activist and a professor at the Fatima Jinnah University, has been reported missing from the federal capital since Friday evening.

Haider went missing from Bani Gala last night and his car was recovered by the police from Koral Chowk.

According to family members, Salman was with friends in the Bani gala area on Friday night and called his wife to tell her that he would be back home by 8pm.

His wife called him to check when he did not return by 10pm but his phone was switched off.

His wife later received a text message from Salman's phone saying his car should be taken from Koral Chowk.

A First Information Report for Salman's kidnapping has been registered at the Lohi Ber police station by his brother, Zeeshan Haider, under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police officials said they have submitted a request for details of Salman Haider's mobile data.

