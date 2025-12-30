Good news, Karachiites: Double-decker buses to hit roads on New Year's Eve

Double-decker bus is seen at Karachi port. — @sharjeelinam

Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a double-decker bus service will be launched on the eve of the New Year as a gift for the citizens of Karachi.

Speaking to the newsmen on Tuesday, Memon said that the service is currently being launched on a trial basis and on a limited scale. He added that, for now, the double-decker buses will be running from Sharea Faisal to Malir.

When asked about fares, Sharjeel Memon said that the double-decker bus service will charge the same fares as the People’s Bus Service.

The provincial transport minister said that he had discussed the expansion of the service with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to bring additional double-decker buses. He said that the services would be expanded in the future.

Memon said that double-decker buses help save road space and can play an important role in easing traffic congestion in the city.

He also announced that passengers will now be able to travel on both the Orange Line and Green Line BRT services using a single card. He said this makes Karachi Pakistan’s "first" BRT system to operate with one unified card across multiple lines.

The minister said that the provincial government is committed to providing transport facilities to citizens, adding that all these initiatives aim to provide greater convenience to the public.

The transport minister conceded that several issues had emerged that delayed the completion of the Red Line BRT project, saying that the chief minister had "resolved" those problems, and work on the project is now expedited.