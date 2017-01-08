Commotion at PTI rally in Bahawalpur, many supporters reportedly injured

BAHAWALPUR: Chaos ensued at a Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) rally in the city, when fans and supporters ran amok, breaking the boundaries in an attempt to reach the stage.

Numerous people are rumoured to be injured, according to sources.

A huge crowd of devotees has gathered at location for the rally, while PTI chief Imran Khan is present at the stage.

Khan is set to address the rally soon.

