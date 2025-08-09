ACE seizes assets worth millions of rupees from Sialkot ADCR

A person can be seen holding notes of Pakistani currency Rupee in his hands. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has seized massive assets from a senior government official as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bribery and misuse of authority.

The ACE recovered massive assets from Muhammad Iqbal, son of Ahmed Masood, who currently serves as the additional deputy commissioner Revenue (ADCR) in Sialkot.

In connection with the case, a local court granted ACE a four-day extension in Iqbal’s physical remand to allow further investigation.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the court had granted a four-day physical remand two days earlier. FIR No 46/2025 was registered on July 31, 2025, under Sections 161 and 162 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The accused was arrested on August 1, 2025, and initially placed on a five-day physical remand.

On August 2, investigators recovered a Land Cruiser (ARE-054) from the accused, allegedly taken from a complainant for personal use. On August 6, further recoveries included a luxury Rolex watch, cash reportedly received as bribe, and original ownership documents of two commercial plots (39 and 40, CA area).

The authorities also seized Rs6.825 million, allegedly received for the purchase of a house in DHA, and Rs49.15 million suspected to be linked to corruption.

An ACE official said partial recoveries have been made, and further investigation is required to trace and recover the remaining assets. The accused was produced before the court with a request for an extension of his physical remand to complete the probe.