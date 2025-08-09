Maryam's reform agenda collides with federal minister's expectations

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif addresses the meeting at Civil Secretariat on February 27, 2024. — NNI

Federal minister upset over removal and arrest of Sialkot ADC.

CM sticks to stance of not entertaining political pressure: sources.

Maryam Nawaz approved ADC's removal over corruption evidence.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's firm stance against political interference in bureaucratic appointments has reportedly become a source of tension within the PML-N, with a federal minister said to be upset after being ignored in a key administrative decision concerning his own constituency.

Sources said that while the Punjab chief minister sticks to her principled stance of not entertaining any political pressure — whether from within the party or outside — in the bureaucratic appointments, the minister became upset when Sialkot ADC was removed and arrested without his consultation.

The sources said that the move came after concrete evidence of alleged corruption against the officer was presented to the CM. Very few, even around her, knew about the impending action.

"Some people might find it politically difficult, but the chief minister has already made it clear she would rather step down than compromise on bureaucratic appointments," a source close to Maryam told The News.

The source added that the CM had given the green light for the ADC's arrest after being satisfied with the evidence against him.

The development has particularly irked the federal minister, who belongs to Sialkot. Party insiders suggest the defence minister was unhappy at not being taken into confidence before the removal of a key official from his political stronghold.

According to a source, the federal minister believes that the CM has moved against the ADC without any formal inquiry. The source claimed that the minister expected the CM to verify the complaint before taking such an extreme action against the officer.

When approached for comment, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari did not respond to The News queries. The federal minister also remained silent when asked (via WhatsApp message) if he was upset with the Punjab government’s action in Sialkot and if he expected to be consulted on administrative changes in his constituency.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Thursday obtained a four-day extension of ADC's physical remand, with the next hearing scheduled for August 11.

Political observers see this as a crucial test of Maryam's firmness towards the de-politicisation of the bureaucracy. Her stance against political appointments has upset many PML-N MPs as well as the PPP, which is PML-N's coalition partner but she remained determined not to compromise on this issue.



Originally published in The News