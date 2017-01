KP, PUNJAB: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Sunday, forcing frenzied locals out of their homes.

Tremors were felt in Sargodha, Peshawar, Chiniot, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and other adjoining areas.

According to the Met department, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.2.

The epicentre was found 59km below the surface, 19 Kms northwest of Noor Pur Thal.

