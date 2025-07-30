Police detain 11 following murder of couple in Karachi

A representational image of a handcuffed man. — APP/File

KARACHI: Police investigating the murder of a couple found near the Boat Basin coast have detained 11 individuals from Gujranwala, including the deceased woman’s brother, DIG South Asad Raza said on Wednesday.

Raza stated that the woman’s family has been included in the investigation. He added that the father of the deceased man, Sajid, has requested that five individuals be named in the case. A murder FIR has been registered at Boat Basin Police Station against unknown persons.

Earlier this week, police discovered the bullet-ridden bodies of a man and a woman near the China Port area of Karachi. Initial investigations revealed both victims were shot dead. The Boat Basin police, upon arrival at the scene, summoned the Crime Scene Unit, which recovered two 9mm bullet casings and a mobile phone from the male victim.

The deceased, identified as Sajid and a woman from the same village in Gujranwala, were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. Investigators learned that the couple had left home on July 15 intending to marry.

The woman’s family had previously filed an abduction case against Sajid and his friend Ehtesham at Tatlay Aali police station in Gujranwala. Following the couple’s disappearance, Sajid’s family left the village.

DIG Raza suggested that the case might be an instance of honour killing, hinting that close relatives could be involved. He confirmed that the deceased woman’s brother, Waqas, has been taken into custody by local authorities in Gujranwala.

