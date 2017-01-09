Panama Leaks case: SC says Sharif family submitted incomplete documents

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday during the hearing of Panama Leaks case said that the Sharif family has submitted incomplete documents.

A larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing after a two-day break.

Justice Khosa said that it should be kept in mind that the judges too were investigating the case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari presented evidence over beneficial ownership of the London Flats.

Bukhari said that Hussain Nawaz had gifted Rs810 million to Nawaz Sharif, however, no tax had been paid on the amount. He added that when Hussain Nawaz moved abroad his NTN became dysfunctional.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that one needs an NTN to exchange gifts. The court added that proof for exchange of gifts may be demanded.

Bukhari argued that it would be difficult to proceed with the case without finding out undisclosed income sources of Hussain Nawaz. The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) should have asked Nawaz Sharif what business his son did, he added.

Justice Gulzar said that if transactions are done through the bank then there is no objection.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that if the property belonged to Qatar then there was no question of money transfer.

Justice Azmat Saeed said that the Sharifs had declared offshore companies in 2006.

The hearing was adjourned till January 10 (Tuesday).

Answer 16 questions, Judge tells Bukhari

Justice Azmat Saeed told Bukhari,"We had asked you 16 questions. You have not answered even one?"

"You need to satisfy the judges, not the media," he said. "Why are you in such a hurry? We will not let you go till we are satisfied?"

Justice Ijaz ul Hasan asked if he had any documents to prove that Hussain Nawaz was its beneficial owner.

Bukhari replied that he had only a trust deed and Qatar letter.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court. "Bukhari does not have any answers to questions asked in the court."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif had failed to produce a money trail in court. "Evidence submitted in the court by Nawaz Sharif is based on lies," he said.

Speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, prior to the hearing, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said, "I have faith in Allah. I hope justice is served. The corrupt should be punished, otherwise, there will be bloodshed and civil war."

During the last hearing, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted her reply in the Supreme Court which included five-year details of her income. In the reply, she said that signatures on documents related to Nescol company are fake. These documents are not linked to the Panama Leaks.

