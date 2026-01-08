Feb 8 polls: TTAP delegation en route to Lahore for street mobilisation drive

TTAP leaders Allama Raja Nasir Abbas (left) and Mahmood Khan Achakzai pictured on their way to Lahore from Islamabad via GT Road. — Screengrab via Facebook@MehmoodKhanAchakzaiOfficial

Mahmood Achakzai, Raja Nasir Abbas to stay in Lahore for 3 days.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Asad Qaiser to attend political activities.

Moving forward peacefully, within constitutional limits: Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP) leaders are en route to Lahore on a three-day visit as part of the opposition alliance's street mobilisation in relation to the second anniversary of the February 8, 2024, elections.

TTAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Vice Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas left for Lahore from Islamabad via GT Road with TTAP spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain saying that the leaders will have a three-day stay in the provincial capital.

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Secretary General and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser will also participate in the planned political activities, reported The News.

The TTAP's street mobilisation relates to the upcoming second anniversary of the 2024 general polls, which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties of the opposition alliance allege were stolen from them via rigging and results manipulation.

"We have not come here to conquer anyone, abuse or throw stones. We have come to save the constitution, we have come to eradicate oppression," Achakzai said while speaking to the media.

"Whoever wants the rule of the Pakistani constitution and peace should be with us," the politician said, adding that the country was heading towards failure.

"Relations with neighbours are deteriorating; the government itself knows that it has lost," he noted.

"We have given a [protest] call for February 8, and we have started a movement," the TTAP chief said, highlighting that "we are moving forward peacefully and within the constitutional limits".

The PTI and the ruling coalition have been at odds ever since the 2024 polls, with the former launching protest movements on various occasions, which were met with strict action by the latter.

On Tuesday, the PTI rejected the federal government's proposal for a meeting involving the country's "top five figures" to resolve the prevailing political crisis.

"Neither can the top five big players meet, nor is there any need for it," PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had said while commenting on a statement by Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, who had stressed the need for trust-building and sustained contact among Pakistan's top five figures.