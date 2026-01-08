Diplomatic channels active, contacts ongoing with Afghanistan: Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi addresses the weekly press briefing on January 8, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan urges Kabul to stop cross-border terrorism: FO spox.

Says TTP issue remains key source of strain in Pak-Afghan ties.

Pakistan, Afghanistan have no other major bilateral dispute: FO.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistan’s diplomatic channels with Afghanistan remain active with contacts continuing between the two neighbouring countries.

Bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kabul have recently come under strain with the issue of cross-border terrorism at the centre of tensions. Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan authorities to take verifiable measures to to dismantle terrorist groups in Afghanistan and prevent use of its territory for terrorism.

In October 2025, Pakistan closed several major border crossings following one of the deadliest military escalations between the two countries in recent years. Although a ceasefire was declared on October 19, trade across the border has not yet resumed.

During a weekly press briefing today, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi emphasised that Pakistan does not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

While expressing concerns over cross-border terrorism, the FO spokesperson said: “Incidents of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan are a primary concern for Pakistan. Our demand is that Afghan territory should not be used against Pakistan.”

Highlighting steps required to address these concerns, Andrabi said: “We need written, verifiable, and concrete assurances from Afghan authorities. Without these written commitments, the issue of terrorism cannot be resolved.”

The spokesperson added that resolving terrorism would pave the way for a significant improvement in bilateral relations. “Pakistan and Afghanistan do not have any other major bilateral disputes,” he added.

On Afghanistan’s broader regional role, the spokesperson said that “Afghanistan has significant potential to become a regional hub”.

“Written assurances and practical steps to end terrorism will bring improvement in border and bilateral matters. Ensuring an end to terrorism is also in Afghanistan’s own interest,” the FO spokesperson added.

While commenting on Pakistan’s stance regarding ongoing protests in Iran, the spokesperson said: “Pakistan does not comment on the internal situation in Iran, nor does it consider intervention appropriate. We strongly oppose any interference in the internal matters of any country, including Iran.”

Addressing the hostilities with Afghanistan two days ago, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Afghan Taliban regime had attacked Pakistani border posts, following which, "whatever was needed was done, and a hard message was given".

"Afghanistan has become the centre of terrorist operations in the region," he said while explaining the factors behind terrorism. The ISPR chief said that the Afghan Taliban regime has found a "new hero" in the form of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the nexus between Fitna Al-Khawarij, TTP, and India became fully exposed in 2025, posing a serious threat to regional peace and security. He said that if Afghanistan and India wish to confront Pakistan, they are welcome to do so, adding that, "We will fulfil their desire."

Reiterating the resolve to curb the menace of terrorism, he said: "We have to win the war against terrorism at all costs". "We have to win this war with strength." "In the last three months, we have closed the borders. There are many signs here for those who see and understand."

Noting that Islamabad targeted terrorists at the Afghan border in October 2025, and "dozens of Afghan posts were eliminated within hours". "We targeted the TTP, not TTA," said Lt Gen Chaudhry.

Recalling the Doha agreement, the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal, he recalled that the Afghan Taliban had assured that terrorism would be eradicated from the Afghan soil. However, he lamented, the neighbouring country remains a stronghold of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.