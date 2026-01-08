London police believe attacks on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar were 'coordinated'

A collage showing Major (retired) Adil Raja (left) and former adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar. — Geo News/Murtaza Ali Shah

LONDON: Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London are jointly investigating attacks on Youtubers Adil Raja and Shahzad Akbar two weeks ago in Chesham and Cambridge in what appears to be coordinated attacks on the duo.

Youtuber Major (retired) Raja in Chesham and Akbar in Cambridge came under attack at the same time on December 24, 2025. Raja’s house was broken into and ransacked by two men in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

Credible sources have told Geo News that a “burglary attempt” was made at Raja’s Home at around 8am on December 24 and Akbar was assaulted at 8:08am when he opened the front door. Chesham and Cambridge are around 60 miles apart. The two men ransacked the house.

Its due to the nature of the attacks and the circumstances that Scotland Yard’s Counter-Terrorism Command Unit has taken over both investigations from Cambridge and Thames Valley Police under the same team of investigators.

About Raja, a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London spokesperson told Geo News that two men, both described as wearing dark clothing, broke into the Chesham property at approximately 8am.

The spokesman said: “The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident and police are in contact with the owner. Due to the circumstances and what appears to be the highly targeted nature of this incident, it is being investigated by officers from CTP London.

However, officers are keeping an open mind as to any potential motivation behind this incident, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public relating to this. It is not clear whether any items were stolen and enquiries remain ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident at this time and officers remain in contact with the victim to provide relevant safety and security advice to them.”

The police spokesperson shared that the they were investigating two incidents related to Akbar, the former accountability chief in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s government.

The police said that on December 31, 2025 at approximately 16:00hrs, two men are believed to have broken a window at the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“One of the suspects has then attempted to throw a burning rag through the window, although it fell to the floor outside the property and did not cause any damage. Both suspects are described as men, dressed in black clothing and hooded tops.”

The police spokesperson said that they are also continuing to investigate the first attack on Akbar on December 24, 2025 at around 8:08am.

The police spokesperson said: "The investigation was passed to CTP London due to what appears to be the highly targeted nature of the assault against the victim. At this stage, however, we retain an open mind as to any potential motivation behind either of the incidents. Officers are also keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are directly linked, although this is an active line of inquiry being considered. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public in connection with this incident.

“No arrests have been made in relation to either incident and the investigations remain ongoing. Officers also continue to liaise closely with the victim to provide relevant safety and security advice to them.”