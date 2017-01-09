Govt mulls reinstatement of special military courts

Related Stories Military courts cease to function after expiry of mandated period: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has said it is in consultations for a constitutional amendment to continue with the military courts for a period agreed by all political parties in Parliament.

The announcement, which came during a high-level government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, came days after the special military courts set up to try terrorism suspects ceased to function upon expiration of its mandated period.

The courts heard 274 cases, awarded 161 death sentences while 12 executions were carried out since January 2015, when the courts were established through a constitutional amendment allowing them to try civilians on terrorism charges.

But, in a press release on Sunday, the ISPR announced that the courts had ceased to function upon expiry of its mandated period, emphasizing that the swift disposal of cases through the military courts had yielded "positive effects towards reduction in terrorist's activities" in an environment of heightened terrorism.

In the high-level meeting on Monday, the federal government acknowledged that the courts "played an extremely important role at a very crucial juncture of one action against extremism and terrorism".

It said the special courts "translated the actions under operation Zarb-e-Azab to meaningful and tangible national gains".

"The Federal Government has already initiated consultations for constitutional amendment to continue the Military Courts for a period which is agreed by all political parties represented in the Parliament," it said.

The meeting, held at the PM House, also reviewed the internal and regional security situation in detail with a view to further strengthen the gains made through counter-terrorism operations, said the press release.

"The participants reiterated Pakistan's clear-cut policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism to accomplish internal peace as well as supplement its foreign policy initiatives. The meeting resolved for continued efforts at all levels to achieve national policy objectives.

"The participants agreed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for attaining internal peace and play its due role for a peaceful region," it said.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, DG ISI, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, Secretary to Prime Minister and other senior officials.

The special courts were set up in January 2015 in response to an attack by Taliban terrorists on the Army Public School in Peshawar that killed 134 children.

In it press release on Sunday, the ISPR said 274 cases were referred to Military Courts, in which 161 suspects were “awarded death penalty (12 executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration".

"[The] Military Courts were established through [a] constitutional amendment in the environment of heightened terrorism. Routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial set-ups/judges were also subjected to act of terrorism. Therefore, special constitutional arrangements were made to effectively check the terrorists /terrorism.

"The cases were dealt through due process of law in Military Courts. The disposal through military courts has yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorist activities. The military courts have ceased to function on expiry of mandated period," it said.

All cases being tried in the military courts have now been handed over to the anti-terrorism courts since the expiry of their term on Jan 7.

