Haris Sohail returns with a bang after 15-month layoff

KARACHI: After a layoff from cricket for over 15 months, middle order batsman Haris Sohail has returned to competitive cricket with a brilliant all-round performance in the second one-day game between NCA Youth team and the visiting Malaysia’s cricket team.

Haris remained out of action for last fifteen months due to a knee injury. The injury forced him to undergo surgery in Dubai, which many believed didn’t go successful.

However, just a day after celebrating his 28th birthday, Haris returned to action and scored an unbeaten 119 off 112 balls, smashing three sixes and thirteen fours after disciplined bowling figures of 3 for 13.

Haris, after guiding NCA Youth XI to a 7 wickets win against Malaysia, said that he’s looking forward to playing for Peshawar Zalmi’s team in the second season of Pakistan Super League which starts next month.

“I am looking forward to the PSL, I am feeling much better and my fitness is improving day by day,” said Haris after his first competitive game since September 2015.

0



0





