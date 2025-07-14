 
Pakistan bag three consecutive wins in Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

Green Shirts top Group D, having won all three of its matches

Faizan Lakhani
July 14, 2025

Pakistan players celebrate during the Group D match of the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship against Chinese Taipei in Thailand on July 14, 2025. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation
KARACHI: Pakistan secured its third consecutive victory in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship by defeating Chinese Taipei in straight sets during the final group stage match in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The straight-sets win came with scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 25-16, as the match lasted one hour and 17 minutes. Key performances from Faizanullah, Talha Maher, and Muhammad Junaid played a crucial role in securing the win.

With this result, Pakistan topped Group D, having won all three of its matches without dropping a single set.

They began their campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 win over South Korea, clinching the sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-8, backed by outstanding efforts from Talha, Junaid, Wahab, Irfan, Faizan, and Sanan.

Pakistan then outclassed Saudi Arabia 3-0 in their second group match, dominating with set scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-11. The Green Shirts showcased exceptional teamwork and rising confidence throughout the group stage.

Both Pakistan and South Korea have advanced to the next round — the crossover stage — from Pool D. In this phase, Pakistan will face the top two teams from Pool B in a bid to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

The ongoing championship, organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, is being hosted across the Thai cities of Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi. A total of 16 teams have been divided into four pools for the competition.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify directly for the expanded 24-team FIVB U17 World Championship in 2026, an increase from 16 teams in its previous edition.

The semifinals and final of the Asian U16 Championship are scheduled for July 19, where the continental champions will be crowned.

