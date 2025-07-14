Haseebullah Khan breaks silence on 'moving to England'

Pakistani cricketer Haseebullah Khan. — PCB/File

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan has denied switching cricket allegiances from Pakistan to England, claiming via Instagram post that he plans on representing national side on an international stage for the foreseeable future.

The response followed social media speculation that the cricketer had moved to England to pursue a future in English cricket. The social media post claimed Haseebullah had met with England Cricket Board (ECB) agents to discuss his future in cricket.

“I would like to inform you all that I have arrived in England in connection with my domestic county contract and sponsorship obligations,” he wrote on an Instagram story.

Haseebullah said he had no intention of switching national teams. “I remain fully committed to representing my country, Pakistan, with utmost dedication and passion.”

It is worth noting that the 22-year-old has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, scoring 36 runs at an average of 12.

The wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Quetta Gladiators in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but featured in only one match, in which he scored seven runs.

In his overall T20 career, Haseebullah has played 35 matches, scoring 599 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 118.37.