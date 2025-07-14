 
Geo News

Haseebullah Khan breaks silence on 'moving to England'

Cricketer clarifies that he is in England only to fulfil cricket commitments

By
Sports Desk
|

July 14, 2025

Pakistani cricketer Haseebullah Khan. — PCB/File
Pakistani cricketer Haseebullah Khan. — PCB/File

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan has denied switching cricket allegiances from Pakistan to England, claiming via Instagram post that he plans on representing national side on an international stage for the foreseeable future.

The response followed social media speculation that the cricketer had moved to England to pursue a future in English cricket. The social media post claimed Haseebullah had met with England Cricket Board (ECB) agents to discuss his future in cricket.

Haseebullah Khan breaks silence on moving to England

“I would like to inform you all that I have arrived in England in connection with my domestic county contract and sponsorship obligations,” he wrote on an Instagram story.

Haseebullah said he had no intention of switching national teams. “I remain fully committed to representing my country, Pakistan, with utmost dedication and passion.”

It is worth noting that the 22-year-old has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, scoring 36 runs at an average of 12.

The wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Quetta Gladiators in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but featured in only one match, in which he scored seven runs.

In his overall T20 career, Haseebullah has played 35 matches, scoring 599 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 118.37.

Pakistan lose to Japan in Men's U18 Asia Cup hockey final
Pakistan lose to Japan in Men's U18 Asia Cup hockey final
Julian Cash, Lloyd Glasspool bag Wimbledon men's doubles title
Julian Cash, Lloyd Glasspool bag Wimbledon men's doubles title
Trump the football fan: US president to attend FIFA club final
Trump the football fan: US president to attend FIFA club final
Swiatek destroys Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win first Wimbledon title
Swiatek destroys Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win first Wimbledon title
Javelin titans Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to go head-to-head next month
Javelin titans Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to go head-to-head next month
Wimbledon 2025: Sinner sends Djokovic packing with ruthless display to set up Alcaraz showdown
Wimbledon 2025: Sinner sends Djokovic packing with ruthless display to set up Alcaraz showdown
Pakistan likely to miss Asia Cup Hockey in India over 'security concerns'
Pakistan likely to miss Asia Cup Hockey in India over 'security concerns'
ACC annual meeting in doubt as India begins lobbying against Dhaka venue
ACC annual meeting in doubt as India begins lobbying against Dhaka venue