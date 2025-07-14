BCB reveals ticket prices for T20I series against Pakistan

Haris Rauf of Pakistan looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. - ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the ticket prices for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to start on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Ticket prices vary from Tk300 to Tk3,500, offering options for fans across different budgets.

This time, the BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Fans can select their preferred match date, gallery, block, and number of tickets before completing payment via card or digital wallet. Each registered account will be allowed to purchase a maximum of four tickets per match.

All three matches of the series will be played in Mirpur, with the second and third games scheduled for July 22 and July 24, respectively. Both digital and printed tickets will be accepted for stadium entry.

Any unsold tickets after the online sale will be made available at designated booths near the stadium on match days. The BCB will announce the locations of these booths through its official digital channels.

Ticket categories and prices are as follows: the Eastern and Northern Galleries are priced at Tk300 and Tk400 respectively, the Shaheed Abu Sayed Stand and Club House sections at Tk800, and premium seating options such as the International Gallery and Lounge range from Tk1,500 to Tk3,500. The Grand Stand seats are priced at Tk2,500.

Pakistan’s national team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 15-member squad on July 8 for the upcoming series. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side.

Notably, vice-captain Shadab Khan and pace spearhead Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Shadab Khan recently underwent successful shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom to address a recurring issue in his right shoulder.

Haris Rauf, on the other hand, suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in their victory over Texas Super Kings during the ongoing 2025 edition of Major League Cricket (MLC).

Meanwhile, the home side is yet to announce its squad, as the team is currently engaged in a T20I series against Sri Lanka, with the series tied at 1-1. The final match is scheduled to take place in Colombo on July 16.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh