'Cars 3': Lightning McQueen skids into midlife crisis in new TV spot

Lightning McQueen fans were given a breather in a new TV spot aired during the College Football Playoff National Championship last night, after putting them on the edge of their seats in November when the red Corvette was seen stumbling to a crash.

Through the extended look, it seems that the filmmakers have opted for a more mature theme, as Cars fans have grown up alongside the movies. In Cars 3, McQueen faces a new opponent on the circuit racetrack: Jackson Storm – a Tron-esque racer, who’s leading the new generation of cars.

Storm is a shiny, ink blue-black, high-tech racer that boasts an electric engine. He even sports a sleek, aerodynamically-excellent look, with sharp, chiseled edges.

The third chapter in the series delves into an introspection of sorts, as McQueen questions his ability to beat Storm, given the former’s looming obsolescence. One thing is for sure – the new advanced racer has an amazing driving talent, and may have lead to the red hotrod’s horrific crash fans were teased to in the first spot.

Tech expert Cruz Ramirez, a new character, supports the disheartened racer in getting back on track during his midlife crisis, both through inspirational comments and arduous training.

Most of the original cast – Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy, and Cheech Martin – will reprise their roles in Cars 3. Brian Fee has directed the flick, which marks his directorial debut.

Cars 3 will screech into theatres on June 16, 2017.

