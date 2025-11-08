Taylor Swift leaves Kim Kardashian's name off her, Travis Kelce's wedding list due to Kanye West

Taylor Swift keeps Kim Kardashian out of her wedding ceremony due to Kanye West

Taylor Swift has reportedly blacklisted Kim Kardashian from her wedding ceremony due to her ongoing fallout with Kanye West.

Radar Online reported that the 35-year-old pop sensation is inviting limited guest to her and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony. However, she has excluded Kim’s name because of her nasty feud with her ex-husband, Kanye.

The insider told the outlet that Taylor and her fiancé, Kelce, are currently planning "the wedding of the decade,” which is likely to occur next year in spring in Tennessee and Rhode Island.

Per the source, "Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle – everyone's desperate to be there. But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them.”

For those unaware, Kanye and the Don’t Blame Me crooner’s rivalry began in 2009 when the notorious American rapper and songwriter interrupted her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards accepting speech and told her Beyonce deserved this award.

His remarks seethed Swifties with rage, and in 2016, the Graduation singer’s song Famous had a line: “I made that b---- famous.”

Kim, who shares her four children with Kanye, also released a phone call recording in which Taylor can be heard giving her seal of approval to the lyric, which made the situation even worse.

However, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer went on to clarify that she was misrepresented.

"You cannot approve a song you haven't heard," she stated at that time and claimed the incident was simply a "character assassination."

Now, "Taylor's determined to keep her wedding free from any kind of drama. What happened with Kanye really hurt her. Having Kim there would just bring all that pain back, and she's not prepared to go through it again,” the insider revealed.