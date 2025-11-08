Kate Hudson turned down movies for THIS reason

Kate Hudson stated how she refused movies to spend time with children

Kate Hudson just revealed that she refused many acting roles in order to be a more present mother.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has reflected on the sacrifices she has made to spend more time with her three children, Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and Rani, seven.

Speaking to Variety, Kate explained that saying no to work opportunities to stay with her family was an "easy" choice.

"There are sacrifices I've made along the way to be at home, a lot of opportunities I had to say no to, which came as an easy no," she said.

She continued, "But as Rani started to get older, it was time to start making career decisions that I felt like I could make."

"And I got really lucky that I could make them not based on money,” Kate added.

Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with her current partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

The 46-year-old star has reportedly been tipped as a potential Oscar nominee for her performance in her latest film, Song Sung Blue. However, after more than two decades in the industry.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Hudson received an Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in Almost Famous in 2001.