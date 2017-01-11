Print Story
X

Food fit for a king: NYC eatery sells pizza for $2,000

WDWeb Desk

Amazing
Food fit for a king: NYC eatery sells pizza for $2,000
(Image courtesy: Thrillist)

New York City’s Industry Kitchen has whipped up a new pizza that swanks English white stilton cheese, French foie gras and truffles, Ossetra caviar fished from the Caspian, and 24-karat Equadorian gold flakes – making it a meal deemed fit for a king.

The rose petal-covered delicacy is priced at a hefty $2,000, and looks quite minimalist without sauces and veggies. Just like any other pizza, it is cut into eight slices, effectively coming down to approximately $50 a bite.

The pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven, and requires a 48-hour advance order. It is made on a black squid ink dough, according to website Thrillist.

In an interview to Town & Country, head chef Braulio Bunay said that the city's Financial District was his inspiration behind the pizza. He added that it is perfect for those who are “in the mood for a lavish meal.”

Attempts to create the most extravagant food have not been unheard of. Early last year, a $100 doughnut caught the attention of foodies, while a $900 cupcake – with diamonds as an ingredient – surfaced in 2014.

Food fit for a king: NYC eatery sells pizza for $2,000 was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Black Squid Ink, Geo Amazing, Luxury Foods, Most Expensive Pizza, Nyc $2000 Pizza, The 24k. Permanent link to the news story "Food fit for a king: NYC eatery sells pizza for $2,000" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126955-NYC-eatery-leading-the-race-of-sumptuousness-with-2000-pizza.

GEO TV NETWORK