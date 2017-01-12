"You are fake news" Trump refuses CNN reporter question

United States President-elect Donald Trump in his first press conference blasted a CNN reporter for publishing a report alleging Trump has strong business links with Russia.

The CNN reported that intelligence officials had briefed Trump over information generated by political opponent about Trump’s personal and business dealings in Russia.

During the presser on Wednesday, Trump did not allow a CNN reporter to ask him a question saying “You are fake news.”

Jim Acosta, CNN’s senior White House correspondent yelled questions at Trump. “Since you’re attacking our news organisation, will you give us a question," he said.

Trump visibly angry said, “Not you. No, I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

Acosta retorted, “Now, Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate!”

CNN later released a statement in response to Trump. "CNN’s decision to publish carefully-sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this," it said.

"We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.

"We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticised our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

