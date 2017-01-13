Print Story
X

PM Nawaz directs to continue subsidy on fertilizers

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
PM Nawaz directs to continue subsidy on fertilizers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed for the continuation of subsidy on fertilisers.

He said that agriculture is back bone of the national economy and farmers play a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country.

The Prime Minister said farmers will be provided all the basic facilities for improvement in GDP of the country.

The federal government earlier had announced withdrawal of subsidy on fertiliser. However, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had requested restoration of the subsidy.

Meanwhile, Director Agriculture Extension Rana Ahmad Munir ordered officials to ensure the sale of fertilisers in the market at control price and take action against dealers in case of violation.

He said this during visits to different fertilisers shops in rural areas including Qasba Lar, Qasba Maral and tahsil Shujabad where he checked fertilisers stock and relevant record, says a release issued by agriculture spokesman.

Deputy director agriculture extension Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.

PM Nawaz directs to continue subsidy on fertilizers was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, , Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Islamabad, Pakistan, Prime Minister House. Permanent link to the news story "PM Nawaz directs to continue subsidy on fertilizers" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127216-PM-Nawaz-directs-to-continue-subsidy-on-fertilizers.

GEO TV NETWORK