India's Operation Mahadev holds no significance for Pakistan: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan addresses weekly press briefing at Foreign Office, Islamabad, August 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Facebook/@foreignofficepk

FO rejects Indian nuclear blackmail narrative against Pakistan.

Indian claims about Operation Sindoor baseless, says FO.

India destabilising region with lies, warmongering, propaganda.

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday dismissed India’s claims regarding "Operation Mahadev" as meaningless, asserting that the narrative holds no importance in Islamabad’s view.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement was based on "lies and fictional storytelling".

He stressed that Pakistan categorically rejects India’s nuclear blackmailing rhetoric and the strategic relevance attached to the so-called Operation Mahadev.

Indian Home Minister Shah, earlier this week, claimed before the parliament that Indian security forces recovered Pakistani voter identity cards and locally made chocolates from three men killed in a gun battle in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who, according to him, were involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The spokesperson described Indian political leaders’ remarks in the Lok Sabha concerning Operation Sindoor as baseless and provocative, saying that New Delhi is distorting facts and attempting to justify unprovoked aggression.

He also condemned the Indian attack carried out on the night of May 6 and 7 without any investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He said the attack resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, and India completely failed to achieve its strategic objectives. “Pakistan responded decisively by targeting Indian aircraft and assets,” he noted.

He added that Pakistan had proposed a transparent and independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which India rejected. “Instead of cooperating, India chose the path of aggression, unilaterally becoming judge, jury and executioner,” he said.

Khan urged Indian leaders to admit their losses and recognise the need for third-party involvement in such matters. “In May 2025, Pakistan gave a robust and successful military response to Indian aggression,” he reiterated.

Rejecting India’s narrative of a "new normal", Khan said Pakistan sees mutual respect for sovereignty and the UN Charter as the only foundation for bilateral relations.

He also criticised Indian leaders’ statements about the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them unfounded and in violation of international obligations. “India’s unilateral suspension of the treaty is an affront to global agreements,” he said, adding that India's pride in unlawful actions is regrettable.

Khan slammed India for spreading disinformation, inciting war hysteria, and destabilising the region through inflammatory rhetoric. In contrast, Pakistan, he emphasised, seeks regional peace, stability, and meaningful dialogue.

On the Pahalgam incident, he pointed out that the suspects had been eliminated even before India’s parliamentary debate began, exposing the hollowness of the Indian narrative.