 
Geo News

5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP; epicentre in Hindu Kush

Seismological centre says exact strength, impact of quake are still being assessed; no damages or casualties reported

By
Rasool Dawar
|

August 02, 2025

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP
A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP
  • Tremors felt across KP, Islamabad, AJK, adjoining areas.
  • Quake hit at 2:03am, PMD confirms; no damage reported.
  • Thunderstorms bring heavy rain to Islamabad and Murree.

An earthquake struck parts of northern Pakistan early Friday morning, shaking homes across several cities and towns; however, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from any of the quake-hit areas.

According to seismic monitoring centres, the quake had a magnitude of 5.5 and originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 114 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar and nearby districts, including Swat, Malakand, Dir, Mardan, Haripur, and Abbottabad. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) in Islamabad said the tremors were recorded at 2:03am.

Residents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Kashmir, Charsadda and Karak also reported feeling the quake. 

According to reports, the jolts were noticeable in various localities of the federal capital, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Islamabad, and Murree saw showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, adding to the overnight weather disturbance in the region.

Tremors were also reported in Gujranwala and surrounding areas, as well as across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Emergency Operations Centre is in contact with all district administrations across KP. 

The PDMA has advised citizens to call the helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

