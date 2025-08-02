Monsoon may persist until end September amid shifting weather patterns

A woman holds an umbrella over her head to save himself from rain during the heavy downpour of monsoon season, at Korangi area in Karachi on June 28, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: Due to climate change, weather patterns are shifting, and this year the monsoon may continue until the end of September, instead of mid-September as typical, meteorologists have said.

Experts noted that monsoon currents have so far had limited impact on southern Pakistan, where rainfall has been significantly lower than in previous years.

They observed that monsoon winds have primarily affected the northern and upper regions, including parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, they anticipate a shift in wind direction towards the southern parts of the country starting August 10, which may allow the monsoon system to begin affecting the region from mid-August.

Meanwhile, rain is expected in most districts of Punjab within the next 24 hours.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for the sixth spell of monsoon rains. Heavy monsoon rains are predicted in most districts of Punjab from August 5, according to The News.

Due to the rains, there is a possibility of medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers from August 5. Monsoon rains in August are predicted to be more than last month.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert to the commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

Rain is predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur.

According to PDMA officials, a low-level flood was already present at the Khanki point in the Chenab River, while similar conditions were reported in the Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa.

Tarbela Dam was reported to be at 89%of its capacity, while Mangla Dam stood at 61%. Water flows in the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers remained normal, as did associated hill torrents.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to the commissioners and deputy commissioners and the relevant administrations across the province to remain alert.

PDMA Punjab has issued instructions to the civil defence, rescue and related institutions to complete advance arrangements.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the instructions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, an alert has been issued to the relevant departments.

Staff in emergency control rooms should be kept on alert. Disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 should also be kept on high alert. The public should follow the precautionary measures issued. There is a risk of landslides in Murree and Galliyat due to heavy rains.

There is a risk of damage to mud houses and dilapidated buildings due to rains. Travellers and tourists should be cautious in view of the weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

In case of urban and flash flooding, stay in safe places and never cross the flowing water. In case of emergency, contact PDMA’s helpline 1129.